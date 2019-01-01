New York Mets

Meet ‘depth,’ the Mets’ best position player

by: Brendan Vachris

The flurry of trades and signings the Mets front office made recently has come to the praise of many, in addition to the dismay of many more. That part at least is typical Mets, but what is unusual…

