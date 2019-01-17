New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2019-01-16-at-2.03.17-pm

The Long Con: the plan to play McNeil in the Mets outfield.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 13m

The good looking man in the nice suits has people fooled. We were told that the days of hoping for the best were over. It was very exciting to bring in a Big Name. The big name is 36 and coming off a PED suspension.  And he has a long contract. Then...

Tweets