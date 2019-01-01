New York Mets

North Jersey
A477ce4c-d006-4600-b151-1c84c13978cc-20181128_124001

Mets are ready to play Jeff McNeil in the outfield despite inexperience

by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer North Jersey 2m

The Mets are going to use Jeff McNeil as an outfielder despite his limited experience at the position.

Tweets