Bryce Harper against all shifts (traditional & non-traditional) on balls in play in the 1st half of 2018: 184 PA, .240/.234/.307, 37 wRC+, 44.3% GB, 23.5% LD Harper against all shifts on balls in play in the 2nd half: 104 PA, .392/.385/.549, 148 wRC+, 41.2% GB, 26.5% LD

