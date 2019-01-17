New York Mets
WCBS reveals 2019 Mets radio team
NEW YORK -- The Mets' radio booth will bring decades of experience to the airwaves next season as several key personalities make the move to WCBS. The station announced Thursday that Howie Rose and Wayne Randazzo will form the club's play-by-play...
Newton hit .280/.404/.449 with 16 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 41 RBI, 46 BB/84 K last year in 56 games for Kingsport. 6'4'' switch-hitter that can play SS and 3B. Easy to see why he's climbing up Mets prospect list.2333 MiLB players hit a 25+ fly balls in 2018. In estimated average fly ball distance: #Mets Shervyen Newton ranked 55th (top 3%) Peter Alonso ranked 60th (top 3%) Mark Vientos ranked 166th (top 8%)
-
-
-
-
First 10 players in our top 50 Mets prospect list at @Mets_Minors: 50 David Thompson, 3B 49 David Roseboom, LHP 48 Nick Meyer, C 47 Jose Butto, RHP 46 Michael Paez, INF 45 Hansel Moreno, UT 44 Bryce Montes de Oca, RHP 43 Jose Moreno, RHP 42 Raul Beracierta, OF 41 Ranfy Adon, OF
-
