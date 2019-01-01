Newton hit .280/.404/.449 with 16 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 41 RBI, 46 BB/84 K last year in 56 games for Kingsport. 6'4'' switch-hitter that can play SS and 3B. Easy to see why he's climbing up Mets prospect list.

Connor Kurcon 2333 MiLB players hit a 25+ fly balls in 2018. In estimated average fly ball distance: #Mets Shervyen Newton ranked 55th (top 3%) Peter Alonso ranked 60th (top 3%) Mark Vientos ranked 166th (top 8%)