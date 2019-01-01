New York Mets

Fox Sports
Db0fc23fc5c8497ab61344a68e8a4e34.vresize.1200.630.high.56

Lowrie can earn bonus with Mets for 550 plate appearances

by: AP Fox Sports 13m

Jed Lowrie can earn $500,000 performance bonus during each season of his deal with New York Mets if he makes 550 plate appearances

Tweets