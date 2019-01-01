New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tim Tebow invited to Mets’ major league spring training
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 2m
Tim Tebow will have a chance to show what he can do against big leaguers in spring training. The New York Mets announced on Thursday that they have invited 13 minor leaguers to their Major League spring training. Tebow is part of that group. We’ve...
Tweets
-
New Post: Top Prospects, Tebow Among Invitees to Major League Camp https://t.co/dSHIdZUQiM #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Omg. @DougWilliamsSNY I thought we were friends. YOU DONT CARE ABOUT UNIFORM NUMBERS ???? I have to re-consider ..Minors
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Excited to join the @HeartCNY at their 30th Annual Heart Walk Kick Off Event with @RowdythePony! #LetsRumbleMinors
-
New Post: Alonso, Gimenez Among Non-Roster Invitees to Major League Camp https://t.co/9wudLRFQPK #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
- More Mets Tweets