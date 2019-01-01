New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
Tim-tebow-mets

Tim Tebow invited to Mets’ major league spring training

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 2m

Tim Tebow will have a chance to show what he can do against big leaguers in spring training. The New York Mets announced on Thursday that they have invited 13 minor leaguers to their Major League spring training. Tebow is part of that group. We’ve...

Tweets