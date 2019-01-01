New York Mets

ESPN
Tebow to open spring in Mets' major league camp

by: Jesse Rogers ESPN 21m

The Mets say Tim Tebow will return to start spring training at the team's major league camp in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

