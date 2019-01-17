New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2019-01-06-at-7.37.06-pm

Mets steel flask

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 14m

I don’t know why you’d need a steel flask in real life.  Maybe you’re a M*A*S*H surgeon and it’s really cold in Korea.  Or maybe you’re just really into alcohol.  I won’t judge – just make sure you stay true to the orange and blue. Add Mets Police...

