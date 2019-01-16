New York Mets
Alonso named MLB's best 1B prospect
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 8m
MLB Pipeline will unveil its 2019 Top 100 Prospects list with a one-hour show on MLB Network and MLB.com on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. ET. Leading up to the release, we look at baseball's top 10 prospects at each position. First basemen don't...
