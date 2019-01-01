New York Mets

WATCH: Jed Lowrie thinks Mets have the pieces needed to win now

Veteran utility man Jed Lowrie chose to sign a two-year deal with the Mets this offseason, and following his introductory press conference, he showed his excited about the team's direction in an exclusive interview with SNY's Andy Martino.

