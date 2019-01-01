New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Reese Kaplan -- Home Stretch Roster Priorities
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 7m
Spring Training starts in a few weeks and to hear most people tell it the Mets are nearly out of money yet still have needs to address...
Tweets
-
Not one person is thinking the #Mets will sign Manny Machado Machado to the Mets confirmed.Manuel Machado, Manny’s Father: "I believe that the team you will probably less think about is the one that’s gonna sign Manny Machado." #ZDigital #ZDeportes @z101digital @ZDeportesMinors
-
The two starting center fielders last night in the Venezuelan League playoff game between the Cardenales de Lara and Navegantes del Magallanes: Endy Chavez Alejandro De Aza As a bonus former Met: Ezequiel Carrera shifted from LF to CF late in the game.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Interesting deal for both sides. Weak closers market next year so if Allen bounces back he could make some $.Cody Allen contract with #Angels, once completed, will be one year, $8.5M, sources tell The Athletic. Deal includes $2.5M in incentives for games finished, potentially maxing out at $11M. No club option. Pending physical.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @celeBRADtion: 69 days until Opening Day. ⚾️Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @bnicholsonsmith: Bryce Harper was on the cover of Sports Illustrated ten years ago, so it’s easy to forget how young he is… Younger than Noah Syndergaard, Aaron Judge, Kris Bryant & Christian Yelich ... just one year older than Byron Buxton, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Rhys Hoskins & Francisco LindorBlogger / Podcaster
-
We are pleased to welcome Shawn Jindal @sjmets to Metsmerized Online! Shawn's a diehard Mets fan and we are happy to have him on the MMO Team where he will share his thoughts and opinions with our great community! Welcome Aboard and LGM! ??⚾️Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets