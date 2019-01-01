New York Mets

Mets Merized
Peter Alonso Leads MLB Top 10 First Base Prospects

by: Roberto Correa Mets Merized Online 3m

MLB Pipeline released their top 10 first base prospects list, and heading the list is Mets first base prospect Peter Alonso.Alonso, 24, hit .285/.395/.579 with 36 home runs and 119 RBI in 2018

