New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Amazin-avenue-prospect-list

2019 Top 25 Mets Prospects: 12, Simeon Woods-Richardson

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9m

Coming in at 12 on our 2019 list is the Mets’ second-round draft pick from 2018, a young Texan with a big fastball and an equally big attitude.

Tweets