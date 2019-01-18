New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wilmer Flores Reaches One Year Deal With Arizona Diamondbacks
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 23m
One of the most popular players in recent memory for the New York Mets has a new team. Infielder Wilmer Flores, who was non-tendered by the Mets back in December, has signed a one year deal with th…
Tweets
-
They still could use another lefty but the bullpen has a chance to be quite good. #MetsAccording to Fangraphs projections, the Mets currently have the 3rd best bullpen in baseballMinors
-
Some notes from the NL East, including Jeff McNeil's role with #Mets, latest on #Marlins, #Braves ... https://t.co/9GYE0qVwunBlogger / Podcaster
-
This looks great.Jacob deGrom's @statcast rankings last season ??? https://t.co/6SwLwMUu0zBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @rallykid0430: I love Grandy https://t.co/fM8YvANZCfBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PaulyBowz: @jayhkim21 @NYDNSports @Ackert_Kristie Designate FA Signing 'Season.' Ya must sign by, 01/15. If your client's not signed, by 01/15, agent sacrifices, 25% of new contract's 'commission.' The player moves on, but 1st yr's salary, limited to that of the previous year's salary. This circus must stop. Only an idea.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
BVW, "My management style is that I want to try to surround myself with people smarter than me, better than me and that have more experience than me."‘I’ve wanted to change the culture’: What can we learn about Brodie Van Wagenen from the front office hires he’s made? https://t.co/U3OWDvPtkeBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets