New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_11109831

Wilmer Flores Reaches One Year Deal With Arizona Diamondbacks

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 23m

One of the most popular players in recent memory for the New York Mets has a new team. Infielder Wilmer Flores, who was non-tendered by the Mets back in December, has signed a one year deal with th…

Tweets