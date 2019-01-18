New York Mets

The Mets Police
Img_0023

A Shea Stadium Remembered book has arrived at my house!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 27m

I just got home and had a package.   Hmmm, what’s all this then?  It is a book! What kind of book? It appears to be a book about Shea Stadium! Did you open it? No. Why not? Sometimes even bloggers have to do work during working hours. I shall report...

Tweets