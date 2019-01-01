New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Silhouette_1280x720

Mets sign LHP Luis Avilán to a Minor League contract | New York Mets

by: N/A MLB: Mets 9m

The New York Mets announced Thursday that the club has signed left-handed pitcher Luis Avilán to a minor league contract and invited him to Major League Spring Training.&nbsp;Avilán, 29, has played in parts of seven seasons in the major leagues with...

Tweets