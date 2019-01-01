New York Mets

David Wright assumes new role as special advisor to Mets COO & GM | New York Mets

The New York Mets announced today that David Wright will assume a new role with the club as Special Advisor to Mets COO Jeff Wilpon and General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen. In a related move, the organization and David mutually agreed to his release...

