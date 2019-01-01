New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Silhouette_1280x720

Mets acquire RHP walker Lockett & INF Sam Haggerty from Cleveland | New York Mets

by: N/A MLB: Mets 9m

The New York Mets announced today that the club has acquired RHP Walker Lockett and minor league infielder Sam Haggerty from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for catcher Kevin Plawecki. Lockett, 24, made his major league debut in 2018 making four...

Tweets