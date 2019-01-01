New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets acquire RHP walker Lockett & INF Sam Haggerty from Cleveland | New York Mets
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 9m
The New York Mets announced today that the club has acquired RHP Walker Lockett and minor league infielder Sam Haggerty from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for catcher Kevin Plawecki. Lockett, 24, made his major league debut in 2018 making four...
Tweets
-
RT @MatthewHogsMets: Mail day from @MetsMerized. Appreciate the David Wright cards. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RickPetersonCT: Awesome being on MLB Now this week! Thanks for having me on the show! You guys r the best! @MLBNetwork @DaveValleMLB @RonDarlingJr @Mets https://t.co/kxFUt3Z12uBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ClickHole: The Saga Continues: J.K. Rowling Has Revealed That Every Now And Then The Sorting Hat Would Arbitrarily Sort A Kid Onto The New York Mets https://t.co/0ehkRcdfql https://t.co/9WBJKL3YeDBlogger / Podcaster
-
G-BabyWhat fictional death affected you the most?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ClickHole: The Saga Continues: J.K. Rowling Has Revealed That Every Now And Then The Sorting Hat Would Arbitrarily Sort A Kid Onto The New York Mets https://t.co/0ehkRcdfql https://t.co/9WBJKL3YeDBlogger / Podcaster
-
Edwin Diaz's changeup averaged 92.7 mph in 2018. That was the fastest avg. changeup among all pitchers (min. 500 pitches thrown) per @statcast. Of the 446 pitchers listed to throw a 4-seam FB in '18, Diaz's avg. changeup velocity was faster than 188 pitcher's avg. 4-seam! #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets