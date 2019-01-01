New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Silhouette_1280x720

Mets acquire infielders J.D. Davis & Cody Bohanek from Houston | New York Mets

by: N/A MLB: Mets 9m

The New York Mets announced today that the club has acquired infielder J.D. Davis and minor league infielder Cody Bohanek from the Houston Astros in exchange for minor league outfielder Ross Adolph, minor league infielder Luis Santana and minor...

Tweets