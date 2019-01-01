New York Mets

The New York Mets announced today that the club has acquired outfielder Keon Broxton from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for RHP Bobby Wahl, minor league RHP Adam Hill and minor league infielder Felix Valerio. Broxton, 28, hit 20 homers and stole...

