New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Silhouette_1280x720

Mets sign RHP Aquimedes Caminero & OF Rymer Liriano to Minor League contracts | New York Mets

by: N/A MLB: Mets 9m

FLUSHING, N.Y., January 3, 2019 - The New York Mets announced today that the club has signed RHP Arquimedes Caminero and outfielder Rymer Liriano to minor league contracts and invited both to Major League Spring Training. Caminero, 31, has earned 40...

Tweets