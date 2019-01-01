New York Mets
Mets sign OF Gregor Blanco to Minor League contract | New York Mets
The New York Mets announced Friday that the club has signed outfielder Grégor Blanco to Minor League contract and invited him to Major League Spring Training. Blanco, 34, has spent parts of 10 seasons in the Majors with the Braves, Royals, Giants...
