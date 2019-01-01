New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Silhouette_1280x720

Mets sign OF Gregor Blanco to Minor League contract | New York Mets

by: N/A MLB: Mets 9m

The New York Mets announced Friday that the club has signed outfielder Grégor Blanco to Minor League contract and invited him to Major League Spring Training. Blanco, 34, has spent parts of 10 seasons in the Majors with the Braves, Royals, Giants...

Tweets