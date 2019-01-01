New York Mets

Mets sign OF Rajai Davis to a Minor League contract | New York Mets

by: N/A MLB: Mets 9m

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 17, 2018 - The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed outfielder Rajai Davis to a minor league contract and invited him to major league spring training. Davis, 38, has played in parts of 13 seasons in the...

