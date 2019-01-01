New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets sign RHP Jeurys Familia to a three-year deal | New York Mets
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 9m
The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed right-handed pitcher Jeurys Familia to a three-year deal. "We are excited to bring Jeurys back to Flushing," Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said. "Jeurys is a familiar face...
Tweets
-
RT @MatthewHogsMets: Mail day from @MetsMerized. Appreciate the David Wright cards. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RickPetersonCT: Awesome being on MLB Now this week! Thanks for having me on the show! You guys r the best! @MLBNetwork @DaveValleMLB @RonDarlingJr @Mets https://t.co/kxFUt3Z12uBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ClickHole: The Saga Continues: J.K. Rowling Has Revealed That Every Now And Then The Sorting Hat Would Arbitrarily Sort A Kid Onto The New York Mets https://t.co/0ehkRcdfql https://t.co/9WBJKL3YeDBlogger / Podcaster
-
G-BabyWhat fictional death affected you the most?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ClickHole: The Saga Continues: J.K. Rowling Has Revealed That Every Now And Then The Sorting Hat Would Arbitrarily Sort A Kid Onto The New York Mets https://t.co/0ehkRcdfql https://t.co/9WBJKL3YeDBlogger / Podcaster
-
Edwin Diaz's changeup averaged 92.7 mph in 2018. That was the fastest avg. changeup among all pitchers (min. 500 pitches thrown) per @statcast. Of the 446 pitchers listed to throw a 4-seam FB in '18, Diaz's avg. changeup velocity was faster than 188 pitcher's avg. 4-seam! #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets