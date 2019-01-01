New York Mets

Mets sign RHP Jeurys Familia to a three-year deal | New York Mets

The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed right-handed pitcher Jeurys Familia to a three-year deal.&nbsp; "We are excited to bring Jeurys back to Flushing," Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said. "Jeurys is a familiar face...

