New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
WATCH: Jed Lowrie thinks Mets have the pieces needed to win now
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 24m
Veteran utility man Jed Lowrie chose to sign a two-year deal with the Mets this offseason, and following his introductory press conference, he showed his excited about the team's direction in an exclusive interview with SNY's Andy Martino.
Tweets
-
RT @qopbaseball: @mikemayerMMO @Jacob_Resnick @darenw #MLB 2018 Pitch Quality Ranking Slider (min 500 pitches) #Mets Noah Syndergaard 5.18 QOPA #Dodgers Ross Stripling 5.15 QOPA #Pirates Jameson Taillon 5.09 QOPA #STLCards Miles Mikolas 4.95 QOPA #Dodgers Clayton Kershaw 4.93 QOPA https://t.co/nMpckd6VydBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets' Peter Alonso...No. 1 first base prospect ?? https://t.co/LkVL85aUDtTV / Radio Network
-
An actual market rate contract for Manny MachadoIf you had $1 for every time someone misspelled your name in an email, flyer, or text thread, what would you be able to buy?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RiverAveBlues: Even Longo agrees...Blogger / Podcaster
-
Sir Charles did not like it https://t.co/g6chZSJUh6Blogger / Podcaster
-
.@Jed_Lowrie can do *a lot* on the field, but he’s an even busier guy off of it. Learn more about his interests in travel, wine, photography and more. https://t.co/TcKDcTWJLoOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets