The Saga Continues: J.K. Rowling Has Revealed That Every Now And Then The Sorting Hat Would Arbitrarily Sort A Kid Onto The New York Mets

by: Barry Petchesky to Deadspin Deadspin 24m

Harry Potter fans everywhere have a reason to be very excited this morning: J.K. Rowling took to Twitter today to reveal that every now and then, the Sorting Hat would arbitrarily sort a first-year Hogwarts student onto the New York Mets!

