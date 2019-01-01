New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Saga Continues: J.K. Rowling Has Revealed That Every Now And Then The Sorting Hat Would Arbitrarily Sort A Kid Onto The New York Mets
by: Barry Petchesky to Deadspin — Deadspin 24m
Harry Potter fans everywhere have a reason to be very excited this morning: J.K. Rowling took to Twitter today to reveal that every now and then, the Sorting Hat would arbitrarily sort a first-year Hogwarts student onto the New York Mets!
Tweets
-
MLB could use more players like Jeff McNeil #LGM https://t.co/nU98nVASldBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SA247LLC: @martinonyc Hello Martin, We are very interested in paying you to give us a shoutout on your page. Please message us back if you’re interested in the opportunity. Thanks! Sports Analytics 24/7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @baseballgods16: @RisingAppleBlog Thanks for including Guillorme. Totally agree he is the ideal defensive replacement/utility infielder. I don’t get why people overlook the K rate of 4.1%. Small ball skills at the bottom of the lineup ate good.Blogger / Podcaster
-
These guys are in the MLB Hall of Fame, but if you only saw them with the Mets, you wouldn't know #LGM https://t.co/Z7RtaZec8tBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @thebigm: About that “mystery team” in on Manny Machado ... @Buster_ESPN #MLB https://t.co/Wzh5Ge5tGfTV / Radio Network
-
When @GMBVW is speeding around in his little golf cart and hits your car ?Willets Point redevelopment could include soccer stadium, more housing. https://t.co/oCsbBOP5ou https://t.co/z9Jct2RIOISuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets