New York Mets

The Mets Police
Qbc1official01

Mets Police Morning Laziness: It’s Queens Baseball Convention Day!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Quiet morning…except for the Queens Baseball Convention!  It should be a great day to see Alfonzo, Kranepool and Strawberry (who is subbing for Keith Hernandez).   It’s annually the best day of the off-season and a great...

Tweets