New York Mets

The Mets Police
Qbc1official01

Queens Baseball Convention 2019 Live Updates Post

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12m

In this post I will update QBC stuff throughout the day… I’m having issues with the mobile uploaded so if you want pictures please check out my twitter feed @metspolice. 10:21am. Wow people came very early. All the seats taken. Buzz even greater...

Tweets