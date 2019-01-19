New York Mets

Friend request: Facebook exchange led former Met Ed Lynch to be Wally Backman's pitching coach with Ducks | Newsday

by: Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1 January 19, 2019 6:45 PM Newsday 12m

"I just said, off the top of my head, who's on your staff? And he said 'you want to be my pitching coach?' " Lynch said. 

