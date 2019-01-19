New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Mets will not be doing an on-field Mercury Mets event in 2019
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
I will do a full recap of the Meet The Mets Executives panel sometime tomorrow, but I do want to share a quick nugget. I asked if the Mets would be doing anything for the 20th Anniversary of the Mercury Mets. Mark Fine, the Mets executive director...
Tweets
-
I am shot. Thanks to everyone who came out today for the @QBConvention . Thanks to our QBC volunteers and everyone who showed up.Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is the type of content I live for.49-year old Dae-Sung Koo, who currently manages the Geelong Korea team of the Australian Baseball League, took the mound last night and pitched an inning! https://t.co/zZACKedQTIBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AndrewSimonMLB: With this sweet new Baseball Savant tool from @darenw and Co., it's easy to see that in 2018 Noah Syndergaard's velocity was: 1st on sinkers 1st on sliders T-1st on 4-seamers 2nd on changeups 4th on curveballs (Min. 1,500 total pitches) https://t.co/fsJIbANbDOBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is the definition of a bad loss https://t.co/E8JjA7BZz7Blogger / Podcaster
-
Damn near ancient.@Metstradamus You're ooolllllddddBlogger / Podcaster
-
All of them.WHICH 70’s? ? https://t.co/7jxUqEf4JyBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets