New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Shea Anything: Live from the QBC, it's Saturday Night!
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 14m
Doug Williams and Andy Martino take the Shea Anything podcast on the road to the Queens Baseball Convention, for a live taping surrounded by Mets fans!
Tweets
-
I am shot. Thanks to everyone who came out today for the @QBConvention . Thanks to our QBC volunteers and everyone who showed up.Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is the type of content I live for.49-year old Dae-Sung Koo, who currently manages the Geelong Korea team of the Australian Baseball League, took the mound last night and pitched an inning! https://t.co/zZACKedQTIBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AndrewSimonMLB: With this sweet new Baseball Savant tool from @darenw and Co., it's easy to see that in 2018 Noah Syndergaard's velocity was: 1st on sinkers 1st on sliders T-1st on 4-seamers 2nd on changeups 4th on curveballs (Min. 1,500 total pitches) https://t.co/fsJIbANbDOBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is the definition of a bad loss https://t.co/E8JjA7BZz7Blogger / Podcaster
-
Damn near ancient.@Metstradamus You're ooolllllddddBlogger / Podcaster
-
All of them.WHICH 70’s? ? https://t.co/7jxUqEf4JyBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets