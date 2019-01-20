by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

Oh no you didn’t….let’s take this outside foolhttps://t.co/kWL3USPoIt — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) January 20, 2019 SLACKISH REACTION: Another long night as I fight off The Virus. Wish I could stay in bed today but I do have to head into...