Mets' Brandon Nimmo ranked one of top right fielders in baseball by MLB Network

by: SNY: Metsblog

Only three players in baseball had a better OBP than Nimmo's .404. Those players are all former MVP winners: Mike Trout (.460), Mookie Betts (.438), and Joey Votto (.417).

