The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: NFL starts great game at crazy early time of 6:30pm ET to the detriment of West Coast baseball fans

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 19m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Well those were two really entertaining football games! I don’t know how any of you sit through a game in real-time.  I started the first game around 5 on DVR, and then during the Patriots game I had to take two breaks to let my...

Tweets