Mets Morning News for January 21, 2018

Getting screwed by the refs is like getting caught in traffic and missing your flight. Lining up in the neutral zone on the potential last play of the game is like leaving for the airport without your wallet and missing your flight. For me, harder to live with latter scenario.

Mike Puma Which was the more epic blunder Sunday: the non-pass-interference call in the NFC championship game or KC’s Dee Ford lining up in the neutral zone in the AFC championship game?