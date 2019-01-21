New York Mets

The Mets Police
6:40 starts? Seaver Statues? Mercury Mets? It’s a Quick Recap of the Meet The Mets Executives Panel from QBC19

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 10m

At Saturday’s QBC I had the pleasure of hosting the annual Meet The Mets Executives panel once again joined by Mark Fine, Executive Director of Marketing, Will Carafello, the best social media guy in the game, Sr. Director of Social Media aka @mets,...

