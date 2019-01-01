New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10741195_154511658_lowres

Rumor Roundup: Cubs Weighing Trading Zobrist

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 10m

Cubs Contemplate Trading ZobristThe Chicago Cubs have reportedly mulled the idea of trading veteran utility man, Ben Zobrist per Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic (subscription required).Zobrist

Tweets