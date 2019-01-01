New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
Wilmer Flores, Diamondbacks finalize $4.25M, 1-year contract

The Associated Press

Infielder Wilmer Flores and the Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized a one-year contract that guarantees $4.25 million. Flores can earn performance bonuses based on plate appearances. A versatile 27-year-old, Flores hit .267 with 11 home runs and 51...

