Flores Officially Signs With D-Backs, Thanks Mets and Fans
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online
On Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced their one-year deal with Wilmer Flores.Flores, 27, was non-tendered by the Mets after the 2018 season, ending his six-year big league tenure with
