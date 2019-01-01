New York Mets

Mets Merized
Wilmer-flores-1

Flores Officially Signs With D-Backs, Thanks Mets and Fans

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 18m

On Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced their one-year deal with Wilmer Flores.Flores, 27, was non-tendered by the Mets after the 2018 season, ending his six-year big league tenure with

Tweets