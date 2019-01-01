New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Trade Target: Joc Pederson, OF
by: John Sheridan — Mets Merized Online 5m
Joc PedersonPosition: OFBats/Throws: L/LAge: 4/21/92 (26)Traditional Stats: .248/.321/.522, 27 2B, 3 3B, 25 HR, 56 RBI, SB, 5 CSAdvanced Stats: 2.3 bWAR, 2.7 fWAR, 125 OPS+, 126 wRC+De
Tweets
-
Cashman obv doesn’t do everything right — no GM does - but he sure does know what he’s doing. If that makes sense.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Hot Stove Rumor Roundup: Farquhar Attempting Incredible Comeback https://t.co/ukXNRkbOut #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hot take: I miss the orange ‘Los Mets’ jerseys over the black ones???@thatmetschick Not even 0.1%Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Flagstafffilms: Seeing Jackie always makes for a better day (Flagstaff Films baseball home movie archive)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mariano Rivera, unanimous vote into the #BaseballHallofFame or not, is the greatest closer of all time, and in a sport rife with debate about almost everything, it’s nearly impossible to find someone to debate that. https://t.co/EHwugW5EKu via @eboland11Blogger / Podcaster
-
Hall of Fame show on @MLBNetwork starts at 3, announcement is at 6Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets