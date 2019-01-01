New York Mets

Mets Minors
MMN Exclusive: Right-Handed Reliever Joe Zanghi

by: Yehuda Schwartz Mets Minors 8m

Joe Zanghi was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 24th round of the 2015, though he did not sign with the team.The former full-time high school catcher has now flourished in the Mets system as

