Rangers Agree to Terms with Asdrúbal Cabrera

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 8m

Former Met Asdrúbal Cabrera and the Texas Rangers have agreed to terms on a one-year pact, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal, pending a physical, is worth $3.5MM - per ESPN's J

