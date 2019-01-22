New York Mets

The Mets Police
A very friendly Open Invite to Jeff Wilpon to do a panel with me at the 2020 Queens Baseball Convention

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

A side conversation with T7L Darren at QBC19 inspired this post. I have written about my Jeff Wilpon, Man of the People theory in the past.  The quick summary there is he should sit with T7L one game. Today, I’d like to invite Jeff Wilpon to join us...

