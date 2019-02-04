New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Rivera, Halladay, Martinez, Mussina Elected to Hall of Fame
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 15m
Mariano Rivera has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by a unanimous vote the first player ever to win 100% of the vote. More coverage later, I promise!
Tweets
-
Great to see we as baseball writers get past the silly history of denying all-time greats a unanimous HOF election. Nobody more deserving than Rivera.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
With Rivera, Halladay and Mussina, that makes 22 Hall of Fame pitchers who graciously shared their stories for "K". Pre-order your copy now: https://t.co/5QVEnBRYvsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @PitchingNinja: 78 Seconds of Roy Halladay Highlights.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
That last 15.something % for Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds is going to be one heck of a tough group to convince. Lot of stubbornness on both sides. Gonna come down to Year 10, I'd thinkBeat Writer / Columnist
-
LHP Keelan Smithers has signed a minor league deal with the Mets. Massachusetts native pitched 4 seasons for Princeton & has yet to pitch in affiliated ball. He was named best pitcher in Pool C of European Championship Baseball Qualifiers last summer while playing for IrelandBlogger / Podcaster
-
I am tired of being erased.Congrats to Mariano Rivera on joining Bruce Springsteen as the only humans with 100% approval ratings from the Baseball Writers' Association of AmericaBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets