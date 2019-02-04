New York Mets

IBWAA Votes Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay to Hall of Fame

by: Mark Berman

Of course, we have no Hall of Fame, so it is largely symbolic. We announce our results a few hours before the BBWAA, just to piss them off!

Tweets

    John Harper @NYNJHarper 3m
    Great to see we as baseball writers get past the silly history of denying all-time greats a unanimous HOF election. Nobody more deserving than Rivera.
    Tyler Kepner @TylerKepner 6m
    With Rivera, Halladay and Mussina, that makes 22 Hall of Fame pitchers who graciously shared their stories for "K". Pre-order your copy now: https://t.co/5QVEnBRYvs
    Tyler Kepner @TylerKepner 10m
    RT @PitchingNinja: 78 Seconds of Roy Halladay Highlights.
    Mark Simon @MarkASimonSays 12m
    That last 15.something % for Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds is going to be one heck of a tough group to convince. Lot of stubbornness on both sides. Gonna come down to Year 10, I'd think
    Michael Mayer @mikemayerMMO 12m
    LHP Keelan Smithers has signed a minor league deal with the Mets. Massachusetts native pitched 4 seasons for Princeton & has yet to pitch in affiliated ball. He was named best pitcher in Pool C of European Championship Baseball Qualifiers last summer while playing for Ireland
    Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler 13m
    I am tired of being erased.
    Pablo S. Torre
    Congrats to Mariano Rivera on joining Bruce Springsteen as the only humans with 100% approval ratings from the Baseball Writers' Association of America
