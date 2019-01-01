New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMN 2019 Top 50 Prospects: 25, Ambidextrous Carlos Cortes
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 6m
Carlos CortesPosition: 2B/OF B/T: L/S Age: 6/30/97 (21)Acquired: 2018 Third Round Draft Pick from University of South CarolinaPrevious Rank: 36Stats (Brooklyn): .264/.33
Tweets
-
RT @evrybdyluvsant: @RisingAppleBlog That’s a problem. I’m sorry, but in my eyes, they traded Kelenic for nothing now. @GMBVW didn’t complete the job.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets and Phillies need a playoff war to make this rivalry complete #LGM https://t.co/PmZsWCvqzJBlogger / Podcaster
-
A look back at our interview with Bret Saberhagen last summer #LGM https://t.co/qjvszdQMMxBlogger / Podcaster
-
?@Ackert_Kristie Gil HodgesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @EAsportsguy: @Ackert_Kristie I wish it was this guy.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Has your opinion of BVW changed this winter? #LGM https://t.co/Vr1NU8faYhBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets