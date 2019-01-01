New York Mets

Mets Merized

MLB Rumor Roundup: Markakis Heads Back to Atlanta

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 1m

Asdrubal Cabrera Signs with the Texas RangersThe Texas Rangers and free agent infielder, Asdrubal Cabrera agreed to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million yesterday, pending a physical per Jeff P

Tweets