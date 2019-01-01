New York Mets

Alonso, Gimenez Rated Among Top 40 Prospects By Baseball Prospectus

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 14m

Baseball Prospectus has released their list of the top 101 prospects in baseball, and to not much surprise, Andres Gimenez and Peter Alonso were the only two Mets prospects to make the list. What

